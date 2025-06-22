Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and traded as high as $41.38. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 62,815 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TKOMY
Tokio Marine Stock Down 3.0%
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokio Marine
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.