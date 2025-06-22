Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and traded as high as $41.38. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 62,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

