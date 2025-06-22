ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and traded as high as $46.23. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 9,760 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
