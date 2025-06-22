ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and traded as high as $46.23. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 9,760 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,080,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

