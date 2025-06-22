Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ewa LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SPMO opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

