Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

