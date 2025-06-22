Flower City Capital Purchases New Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 969.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 148,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.5%

Kura Oncology stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $506.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.