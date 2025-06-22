First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) is LVZ Inc.’s Largest Position

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,666,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,045 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $89,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 134,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.39 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

