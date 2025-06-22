Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,344 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 137,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.61 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

