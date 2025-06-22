Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.74 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.