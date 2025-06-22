Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

FLOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Flowco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco during the first quarter worth $45,022,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $19,449,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $14,108,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,718,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLOC opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01. Flowco has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Flowco’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Flowco announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

