Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINE. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of 187.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,425.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

