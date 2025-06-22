Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $7,063,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054,490 shares in the company, valued at $103,730,480.40. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,046.49. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

