Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Buys 1,094 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

