Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

