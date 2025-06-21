CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $273.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.42. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

