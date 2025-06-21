PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.78. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.