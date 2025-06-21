Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $532.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

