iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

