Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,359 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $62,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.