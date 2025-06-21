RFP Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTEB stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.