Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

