Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.77 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 386.20 ($5.19). 3,015,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,974,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.14 ($5.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.26) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 625 ($8.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Breedon Group Stock Up 1.1%

Insider Activity at Breedon Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 445.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Breedon Group news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.78), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($252,402.37). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,503.50 ($19,504.44). 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group Company Profile



Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.



