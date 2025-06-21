Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CRWD opened at $476.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.60. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $493.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

