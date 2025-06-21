Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

