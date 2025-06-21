Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,877 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

