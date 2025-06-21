Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

