Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,478,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

