Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total transaction of $537,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599.88. This represents a 79.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $530.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

