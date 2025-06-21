New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 102,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 70,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

New Age Metals Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

