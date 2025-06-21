RFP Financial Group LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

