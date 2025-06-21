Applied Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,006 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.