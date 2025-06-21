Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,208 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.28 and its 200 day moving average is $211.89.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

