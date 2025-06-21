Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,705,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,572,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,707,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,783,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $579.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 261.91%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. Wall Street Zen raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

