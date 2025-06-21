Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,407.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

