Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bonfire Financial’s 3rd Largest Position

Bonfire Financial lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Bonfire Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.93.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

