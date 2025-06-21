Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 784 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

