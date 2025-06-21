Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,194 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

