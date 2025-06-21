Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,436 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

