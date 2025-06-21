Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 950,489 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,163,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

