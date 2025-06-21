Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,056 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

