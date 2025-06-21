Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Supremex Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.