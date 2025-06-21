Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Trading 10.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 408,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 125,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

