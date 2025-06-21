iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.52. 4,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

