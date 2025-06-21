U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 5,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

