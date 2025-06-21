U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 5,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 3 Consumer Staple Giants Are Oversold and Set to Skyrocket
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.