Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 3,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

