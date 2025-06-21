Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

