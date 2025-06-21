iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

