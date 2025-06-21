Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

