Garde Capital Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VXF stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

