Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

