Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.